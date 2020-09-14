Publix Cultivates Hydroponic Offerings

Although some plans have had to shift during the COVID-19 pandemic, education is still a key component of Publix’s hydroponics initiative. The Brick Street Farms container has a window for customers to see what’s going on inside.

“It’s an awesome opportunity to show and tell and bring schoolkids by, or bring our customers by,” affirms Curt Epperson, business development director, produce and floral at Publix. “Even our own retail management and support team go by and see how this product is grown and how it’s being harvested and then directly packaged.”

Publix also works with hydroponic grower Vertical Roots in South Carolina. In February, a program launched in which Charleston-based Vertical Roots would bring a truck with hydroponic produce grown in it (called “the locomotive”) on-site to one of its stores.

Customers could walk through the trailer, see how the produce is grown and learn about the process.