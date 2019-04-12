Produce for Better Health Foundation Gets New Chairman

Bil Goldfield, director, corporate communications at Westlake Village, Calif.-based Dole Food Co., has become the Produce for Better Health Foundation’s (PBH) new chairman of the board. The PBH board of trustees voted him into office last April, and he began his tenure last month.

PBH’s officers and at-large executive committee members in 2020 are as follows:

Officers



At-Large Executive Committee Members



PBH’s executive committee works with the broader board of trustees to develop and direct the organization’s programming and services, including the “State of the Plate Research Report: Fruit and Vegetable Consumption in America,” which aims to advance understanding of consumption behaviors and influence future approaches; retail, foodservice and influencer engagement strategies to drive sales and spur increased consumption; and PBH’s digital ecosystem, targeting millions through daily behavior-based, action-oriented messaging.



“The PBH board of trustees, including the PBH executive committee, are highly engaged; critical in advancing PBH’s mission to increase consumption of fruits and vegetables; and serve as our biggest advocates for the PBH Have A Plant movement,” said Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, president and CEO of the Brentwood, Mo.-based organization. “PBH is an inclusive, member- and consumer-driven charitable organization. Bil Goldfield’s expertise will be an asset to help us position fruits and vegetables at the center of the plate, and at the forefront of the plant-based dialogue in 2020. He will be a fabulous chairman; we are thrilled to have his leadership at PBH.”



“As a member and supporter of PBH for many years, I’m honored to step up and serve as PBH’s chairman of the board during this very exciting time — not only for PBH, but for the produce industry overall,” noted Goldfield. “As leaders within the industry, it is critical that we come together to support the Have A Plant consumer movement, which is not only rooted in behavioral science, but also provides us with a platform to make fruits and veggies the first thing people reach for and think about when they think about a plant-based diet. As we embark on the next phase of PBH’s transformation to convening thought leader and change agent, we must work together to make fruit and vegetable consumption a national priority. I personally invite you to get engaged in PBH — the only association 100% focused, every day, on making increased fruit and vegetable consumption a reality.”



In his corporate communications position at Dole, Goldfield develops positioning and key messaging on the benefits of expanding plant-based eating and leverages marketing campaigns, social media and strategic partnerships to find synergies that amplify those messages.



In related news, previous PBH board of trustees Chairman Trish Zecca, formerly with Campbell Soup Co., will transition to the PBH leadership advisory council as a past PBH chair. Dennis Christou, of Del Monte Fresh; Rich Dachman, formerly with Sysco/FreshPoint and now with Brighter Bites; and Scott Owens, formerly with the Castellini Co. and now with Del Monte Fresh, will also transition from the executive committee to the leadership advisory council.



PBH, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, is dedicated to helping consumers live healthier lives by eating more fruits and vegetables, including fresh, frozen, canned, dried and 100% juice, daily.