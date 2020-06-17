Process Streamlines Lottery Purchases at Retail

Global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network Inc. has formed a new agreement with lottery partner Pollard Banknote Ltd. enabling retailers to merchandise instant tickets “in-lane” to provide both current lottery players and new impulse customers a quick and easy way to buy instant games directly at the register and most self-checkout kiosks.

Thanks to Pollard’s patented scanACTIV solution and Blackhawk’s direct point-of-sale integrations with a large network of the nation’s top retailers, shoppers will be able to purchase lottery tickets at checkout when paying for groceries and other items without having to wait in a separate line or making a separate purchase at a customer service counter or vending machine.

“Blackhawk is committed to bringing innovative payment solutions to POS — including lottery — to its vast network of retail partners to help increase reach, loyalty, and revenue,” said Brett Narlinger, head of global commerce at Pleasanton, Calif.-based Blackhawk. “Partnering with Pollard Banknote to support its scanACTIV solution is yet another option that can enable our multilane retail partners to drive incremental sales and offer greater value and convenience to their customers.”

Up until now, multilane retailers have been unable to offer in-lane purchases of lottery products because of the need for employee lottery training, special storage displays and inventory procedures, as well as the potential for theft or fraud of “live” tickets. With the scanACTIV solution, however, lottery tickets have no value until they’re activated at checkout, enabling a convenient, seamless and secure experience. For added value, retailers can also provide further benefits to consumers, such as fuel points, or hold co-promotions with lotteries at each store.

The Blackhawk-Pollard process works as follows:

Retailers can display lottery tickets within their Gift Card Mall or near a POS terminal to be scanned upon purchase, making lottery games more visible to shoppers than ever. At POS, the cashier is then prompted to activate the lottery ticket, much as they would activate a gift card. After the purchase is completed, the consumer can play using a mobile phone or computer. Consumers can redeem all winning tickets the same way that traditional tickets are redeemed.