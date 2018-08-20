1st Mobile-Enabled Lottery Card Available at OH Grocers

A new mobile-enabled card now available at select grocery stores across Ohio enables consumers in the state to buy and play Powerball and Mega Millions in a unique and convenient way.

The Lottery Card, which shoppers can purchase at Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Giant Eagle and Kroger stores in the state, is the result of a collaboration between Linq3 and Blackhawk Network. The card will become available in more states later this year, subject to applicable state lottery approval.

Ohio is among the first states to offer a digital lottery option allowing players to enter the draw games via their phones. Adults 18 or older and can purchase the cards in checkout lanes and on gift card racks in the above named stores.

The card costs $10 for five plays and $20 for 10 plays. Purchasers are charged the cost of their chosen Lottery Card plus 89 cents for Mobile Play Benefits.

A player texts in the Lottery Card’s unique code to a specified number, provides his name and confirms his location to complete a one-time card enrollment. The player then receives a picture message with the quick-pick numbers, draw date and other transaction information.

Winners are notified via text, and picture message and most winnings are paid automatically via PayPal. After enrolling, players can use a Lottery Card to play again and again by presenting it at checkout.

A further benefit of the Lottery Card is the opportunity for consumers to give it as a gift. According to the National Retail Federation, for the 11th consecutive year, gift cards have been the most popular items on Americans’ holiday wish lists.