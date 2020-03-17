Grocery Industry Meets New Consumer Demands With Advanced Digital Tech

As dramatic change impacts nearly every business sector, the grocery industry is facing disruption from digitally native newcomers. Large ecommerce companies such as Amazon have brought technology muscle to bear, delivering an enhanced digital experience to today’s shopper. These companies understand how personalization and convenience are changing customer expectations and are driving innovation across the grocery industry.

The growth of ecommerce across the grocery landscape continues to be the biggest driver of change across our industry. A recent FMI report indicates that as of last year, 49% of U.S. consumers shopped for consumer packaged goods online, and that by 2022, consumers could spend $100 billion a year online for groceries. Surprisingly, it isn’t just Millennials powering a shift to digital commerce: The same report found that 61% of Millennials, 55% of Generation X, 41% of Boomers and 39% of the Greatest Generation purchased a CPG online.