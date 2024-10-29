Pringles’ latest innovation is in the bag – an unprecedented format for the iconic brand – as it rolls out its first-ever puffed offering, Pringles Mingles. Crispy on the outside and light and airy on the inside, the bite-sized puffs combine two popular Pringles flavors in a bowtie-style shape inspired by the signature look of mascot Mr. P (a.k.a. Julius Pringles). The line comes in three flavor varieties: Cheddar & Sour Cream, Sharp White Cheddar & Ranch, and Dill Pickle & Ranch. A 5.5-ounce bag of any variety retails for a suggested $3.99, while a 2-ounce bag of any flavor combo has a suggested retail price of $2.19. Pringles is a brand of snack giant Kellanova, which is being acquired by Mars.