Price Rite Teams With Flashfood to Fight Food Waste

Price Rite Marketplace customers in western New York can now save up to 50% off select groceries that would otherwise go to waste, thanks to the grocer’s partnership with Flashfood, an app-based marketplace that aims to eliminate retail food waste by connecting shoppers with discounted food nearing its best-by date.

Using the app, consumers can conveniently browse and purchase fresh food, including produce, meat, deli and bakery products, nearing its best-before date at considerably reduced prices. After purchasing items through the app, users then pick up their items at the Flashfood zone of their selected Price Rite store.

“We’re thrilled to work with Price Rite Marketplace as our newest partner committed to fighting food waste while helping their customers save significantly on their groceries,” said Josh Domingues, CEO of Toronto-based Flashfood, adding: “Flashfood is a triple win for our partners, the planet and people. We look forward to offering great deals to Price Rite Marketplace shoppers and working together to end retail food waste.”

The four participating New York Price Rite Marketplace stores where consumers can shop via Flashfood are in Buffalo (1716 Kenmore Avenue and 250 Elmwood Street), Cheektowaga (1700-1750 Walden Avenue) and Amherst (4224 Maple Road).

“Partnering with Flashfood is a natural next step as we continue to create environmentally-friendly neighborhoods and exceptional value for shoppers,” said Price Rite President Jim Dorey. “We are proud of the concerted efforts our stores have made over the years to minimize our environmental footprint and look forward to seeing the impact of our new partnership with Flashfood.”

To date, Flashfood has teamed with grocery chains across the United States and Canada, among them Ahold Delhaize USA banners, Meijer, Tops Markets, SpartanNash and Giant Eagle, to divert more than 25 million pounds of food from landfills.

Price Rite Marketplace is a registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a Keasbey, N.J.-based retailer-owned cooperative that’s No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables. Price Rite Marketplace operates more than 60 grocery stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Maryland. Ahold Delhaize USA, Meijer, Giant Eagle, SpartanNash and Tops Markets are Nos. 10, 18, 37, 39 and 66, respectively, on the list.