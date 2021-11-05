Stop & Shop Launches Pilot Program With Flashfood App

At Stop & Shop, the time is ripe for a program that reflects simultaneous demands for fresh foods, digital convenience and sustainability. The retailer has rolled out a pilot program at four stores in the Worcester, Massachusetts, area through which shoppers use a free Flashfood app to get deals on perishables nearing their expiration date. Customers buy products directly from the app and pick up their orders from a designated “Flashfood zone” inside participating Stop & Shop locations.

While shoppers get savings on fresh produce, meat, seafood, dairy, deli and bakery items, Stop & Shop reduces food waste as part of its sustainability efforts.

“About $161 billion worth of food is thrown out each year in this country, and as a grocer we must do our part in reducing that number. Flashfood helps us do that, while also helping our local shoppers save,” said Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid. The retailer is the first grocer in Massachusetts to offer the program.

To spread the word about the availability and savings on fresh foods, Flashfood and Stop & Shop are working with the retailer’s community partners to spread the word about the new initiative.

Quincy, Massachusetts-based Stop & Shop employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.