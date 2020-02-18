Price Chopper's $54M Kansas City Investment

Kansas City's locally owned Price Chopper is investing more than $54 million into new stores and remodels of existing stores in 2020. According to the grocer, this is the largest single-year investment ever -- double what Price Chopper put into the stores for the past two years combined.

Efforts will focus on the expansion of fresh departments; including produce, foodservice, bakery, deli and meat. Initial projects include new stores in Gardner, Kan., and Smithville, Mo.; and remodels in Overland Park and Leavenworth, Kan., and Kansas City, Mo.