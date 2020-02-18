Price Chopper's $54M Kansas City Investment
Kansas City's locally owned Price Chopper is investing more than $54 million into new stores and remodels of existing stores in 2020. According to the grocer, this is the largest single-year investment ever -- double what Price Chopper put into the stores for the past two years combined.
Efforts will focus on the expansion of fresh departments; including produce, foodservice, bakery, deli and meat. Initial projects include new stores in Gardner, Kan., and Smithville, Mo.; and remodels in Overland Park and Leavenworth, Kan., and Kansas City, Mo.
“As the grocery market leader, it’s important for us to reinvest into the communities we serve,” said Brian Haaraoja, president and CEO of Price Chopper Enterprises. “We know the impact of these investments will spur growth in new areas, while also adding to the job force.”
Kansas City-area Price Chopper stores — operated by the Ball, Cosentino, McKeever and Queen families — currently employ 11,000 associates and will add 300 more jobs with the new investments.
Price Chopper has more than 55 stores across the greater Kansas City metro area and in Des Moines, Iowa. The banner’s 51 Kansas City stores are serviced by Associated Wholesale Grocers, based in Kansas City, Kan.