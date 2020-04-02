Fareway Meat & Grocery Enters the Kansas City Market

Fareway Stores Inc. is purchasing the assets of McGonigle's Food Store Inc., in Kansas City, Mo., and continuing plans already approved by the city council to expand the market. This location will be Fareway's first store in The Show-Me State.

Mike McGonigle, owner of McGonigle's, said that he went through a "lengthy rezoning process" to bring the building where the store has been since 1951 up to today's standards.

"My main priority has been to be a good neighbor to the community that has supported our family for almost 70 years,” McGonigle noted. "Now, through this process, I am honored that another family-owned and -operated company shares my vision. Fareway’s core values align well with my commitment to quality, integrity and personal service. I am confident they will be good stewards of the legacy of McGonigle’s. They have grown a large family of stores throughout the Midwest by providing great quality, service and value. I am grateful for the support that the community of Kansas City has provided to me. It has been an honor and privilege to be a part of your lives for many years. I hope that your support for Fareway will be as strong and welcoming.”

Fareway will transition into the existing store once the purchase is finalized, and it will continue to offer prepared foods under the McGonigle's brand, reopening as Fareway Meat Market and McGonigle’s Kitchen + Catering BBQ. Longtime McGonigle’s employee Randy Ross will head the kitchen and catering operations.

“As we explored entering Kansas City, McGonigle’s was exactly the right fit for us,” said Fareway president and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “Its reputation for product excellence is well known. But it has also partnered, complemented and served its neighborhood and area residents with excellence for two generations. We will continue and build on these foundations for years to come.”

Boone, Iowa-based Fareway currently operates 122 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 47 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.