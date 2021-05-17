Premium dessert company Pots & Co is expanding its reach in the United States on the heels of a recent $20 million investment by 301 Inc., the venture capital arm of General Mills, marking its first investment in a U.K. company. The indulgent desserts are made with clean, all-natural, high-quality ingredients, including sustainable Colombian cocoa sourced by Pots & Co’s founder, chef Julian Dyer. All of the company’s desserts are developed by Michelin star chefs and handcrafted in London before being baked in ceramic pots from Spain. According to the company, baking the desserts in these pots not only ensures that they’re baked evenly and possess an unparalleled depth of flavor and texture, but also provides a table-ready, reusable format for the product line. Three Pots & Co flavors are available in the refrigerated section of grocery stores: Chocolate Fudge Lava Cake (3.52 ounces), consisting of chocolate cake with a molten fudge center; Salted Caramel & Chocolate Pot de Crème (3.17 ounces), featuring heavy cream, sea salt and cacao; and Lemon Cheesecake (3.35 ounces), layered with lemon curd and topped with a crunchy cookie crumble. The suggested retail price for any of the three varieties is $4.99.