 Skip to main content

PORTA Roman-Style Pizzas

Authentic frozen product created by chefs and flash frozen to preserve flavors
PORTA Pizzas Main Image

Founded by Italian chef and restaurateur Cosimo Mammoliti, PORTA has added PORTA Roman-Style Pizzas to its portfolio of nationally available restaurant-quality Italian meals made using the highest-quality ingredients sourced from Italian artisans in various regions of the country. Featuring premium tomatoes from Campania, flour from a fourth-generation family-run mill in Le Marche, and 100% Coratina extra-virgin olive oil made exclusively for the brand, PORTA pizzas are handmade by chefs and then flash frozen to lock in their rich flavors. The line comes in four varieties: Margherita, Pepperoni, Sausage & Caramelized Onion, and Mushroom & Fontina, each crafted to capture the essence of Italian culinary traditions. The authentic product’s hand-stretched dough contains 80% water and doesn’t require extreme heat, resulting in a light and airy pizza that has a crispy finish when baked in a traditional oven. A 15.5-ounce pizza of any variety retails for a suggested retail price range of $10.99-$11.99.

Other Popular Products

PORTA Roman-Style Pizzas

Porta Pizzas Teaser

Mooala Organic Barista Blend Oatmilk

Mooala Organic Barista Blend Oatmilk Teaser

MyBacon

MyBacon

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds