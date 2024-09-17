Founded by Italian chef and restaurateur Cosimo Mammoliti, PORTA has added PORTA Roman-Style Pizzas to its portfolio of nationally available restaurant-quality Italian meals made using the highest-quality ingredients sourced from Italian artisans in various regions of the country. Featuring premium tomatoes from Campania, flour from a fourth-generation family-run mill in Le Marche, and 100% Coratina extra-virgin olive oil made exclusively for the brand, PORTA pizzas are handmade by chefs and then flash frozen to lock in their rich flavors. The line comes in four varieties: Margherita, Pepperoni, Sausage & Caramelized Onion, and Mushroom & Fontina, each crafted to capture the essence of Italian culinary traditions. The authentic product’s hand-stretched dough contains 80% water and doesn’t require extreme heat, resulting in a light and airy pizza that has a crispy finish when baked in a traditional oven. A 15.5-ounce pizza of any variety retails for a suggested retail price range of $10.99-$11.99.