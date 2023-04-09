Pork King Good Old-Timey Butterscotch Pork Rinds

Pork King Good’s brand new Old-Timey Butterscotch flavored Pork Rinds have been selected as one of Progressive Grocer’s 2023 Editors’ Picks for Best New Product, and the quirky team behind the brand could not be more thrilled.

Known for their wild flavor innovation, Pork King Good blew customers away with their biggest launch to date this summer, debuting not one but FOUR new pork rind flavors at once as part of their much-anticipated dessert line of pork rinds. Besides Old-Timey Butterscotch, the other three new flavors include Cinnamon ChurWHOA, Birthday Cake, and Appley Cinnamon (which is quickly becoming a fan favorite).

With the release of the sweet product line, Pork King Good now boasts 14 unique pork rind flavors in their portfolio. The brand is completely reinventing what we know of in pork rinds and is definitely cementing their name across the snack category in general. Between their ingenious flavor offerings, quality ingredients, fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth texture, and unapologetic sense of humor, Pork King Good has been a category favorite since their launch in 2018, especially among the keto diet and gluten free communities.