Poppilu Bold & Tangy Lemonade Kids’ Pouches

Poppilu, a maker of all-natural antioxidant lemonades, has now launched Bold & Tangy Lemonade kids’ pouches. Sporting the brand’s signature pink color from aronia berries, an emerging high-antioxidant superfruit, the organic product features among the lowest sugar of any kids’ juice, at only 7 grams of sugar per serving -- 66% less than the leading juice brand -- plus no added sugar and 100% of the daily value of vitamin C. The line comes in three bold lemonade flavors: Original Lemon, Blueberry and Peach. Eight pouches will retail for a suggested $3.48 for at Walmart and $4.59 at other grocers. Founded by food industry veteran-turned-momtrepreneur Melanie Kahn, Poppilu is a certified woman-owned business and part of the Kraft Heinz Springboard incubator.