Ahead of the hotly anticipated Big Game, legendary snack maker Doritos is once again pushing flavor boundaries with Doritos Golden Sriracha, an unexpected twist on Gen Z’s favorite hot sauce with a one-two punch of tangy and sweet. Rather than depend on the heat-forward taste of red Sriracha, Doritos Golden Sriracha blends the complex flavors of yellow and green Sriracha, two varieties currently flying under the foodie radar. Additionally, the Frito-Lay brand has revealed the 25 Crash the Super Bowl semifinalists who are each vying for the chance to have their ad air during Super Bowl LIX and win $1 million. Doritos Golden Sriracha comes in sizes perfect for any snacking occasion: a 9.25-ounce bag retailing for a suggested $6.29 and a 2.625-ounce bag with a suggested retail price of $2.69.