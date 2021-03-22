Pompeian Inc. - The Olive Oil People - recently announced a series of new innovations hitting store shelves this spring and summer, including Pompeian Rich Taste Olive Oil, the first innovation in olive oil by a major brand since 1985. This new offering is part of the brand’s refreshed olive oil line, which includes three offerings that provide a progression in flavor intensity, each designed with clear everyday cooking occasions in mind. Pompeian Light Taste Olive Oil is designated for frying and baking, Mild Taste Olive Oil is ideal for roasting and sautéing and the New Rich Taste Olive Oil is perfect for grilling and sauces. These three distinct flavors will bring new olive oil buyers along the olive oil taste journey, eventually helping them move across the shelf towards the brand's Extra Virgin Olive Oil offerings, unlocking further category growth.

As part of the brand's ongoing commitment to quality, Pompeian will be transitioning their olive oil line to a high-quality, green bottle with UV protectant to enhance product protection and preservation. Visit https://pompeian.com/difference/ for more information on what differentiates Pompeian from other brands in the olive oil and vinegar aisle.