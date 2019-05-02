PMA Encourages NGA Members to Join eat brighter! Program

The Produce Marketing Association (PMA) will offer retail members of the National Grocers Association (NGA) a significant discount to the PMA's eat brighter! program during the 2019 NGA Show set to take place in San Diego, Feb. 24-27.

PMA, Partnership for a Healthier America and Sesame Workshop created eat brighter!, a program that uses "Sesame Street" characters to encourage children to eat more fruits and vegetables. Details about the program can be found at PMA’s Pavilion at the show, during which NGA members will receive the PMA-membership discounted administration fee of $950 to join the program (the non-member fee is $3,500). The PMA Pavilion will also feature best-in class companies providing solutions and products to help grocers best handle produce.

“We know grocers want to impact their community in a positive way, and through this collaboration with NGA, to make eat brighter! affordable, we are working together to make a difference -- a win for the overall industry and communities,” said Kathy Means, CAE, VP of demand creation and consumer affairs at Newark, Del.-based PMA. “So many of our members are telling us that the eat brighter! program is working in their stores, including independent grocer Wayfield Foods, in Atlanta. They are finding a stronger interest for kids to want to go into the produce section of the store just by having the 'Sesame' characters on the wall.” “We're thrilled to be able to work with the Produce Marketing Association to bring the eat brighter! program to our retailer members at a significantly reduced cost so they can better serve their communities with more fresh and healthy produce while using the beloved 'Sesame Street' characters that so many Americans know and love,” said Peter Larkin, president and CEO of the Arlington, Va.-based NGA. “With 'Sesame Street' celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, there will surely be a lot of buzz around the characters, making this a win-win for everyone.”

PMA is a trade organization representing companies from every segment of the global fresh produce and floral supply chain. NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the sector of independent grocery stores in the food distribution industry.