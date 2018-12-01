PMA to Offer Education Sessions at NGA Show

Independent grocers will be sharing their produce expertise in education sessions hosted by the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) at The National Grocers Association (NGA) Show next month.

“Freshen Up Produce Promotions and Events to Grow Your Business” will look into marketing programs that build excitement through special events, and promos that celebrate fresh food and boost store traffic, while “Merchandising + Convenience A Winning Combination” will spotlight innovative merchandising methods that indies can use to differentiate themselves from the mass and discount channels.

Additionally, wholesalers and independent retailers wishing to meet consumer demand for fresh fruits and vegetables can drop by the PMA Produce Pavilion at the show. PMA’s pavilion – the event’s largest contiguous exhibit – will feature produce from 36 exhibitors, among them Sunkist Growers Inc., Melissa’s Produce and the Idaho Potato Commission.

“The NGA show is the premier event for independent grocers and a place where wholesalers can make quality contacts to meet their customers’ needs,” noted Joe Watson, VP of domestic business development for Newark, Del.-based PMA, adding that the industry trade group’s pavilion “will make it easy for produce companies to connect with this hard-to-reach audience and generate potential sales leads.”

“For years, PMA’s presence at The NGA Show has helped establish meaningful relationships that have brought our members together,” said Matt Ott, chief operating officer at Arlington, Va.-based NGA. “We’re excited to once again showcase the newest produce products and merchandising practices on the expo floor.”

Last year, more than 3,400 independent supermarket operators, wholesalers, food industry service suppliers and manufacturers attended the NGA show, including C-level executives, store owners and front-line store managers who make purchasing decisions.

Those interested in attending this year’s show, slated for Feb. 11-14 in Las Vegas, can register online and view the PMA Produce Pavilion floor plan with a complete listing of produce companies.