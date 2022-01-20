PLMA Announces Salute to Excellence Award Winners

The 2021 Salute to Excellence winners in private label have been named, a selection of more than 80 store brand product winners across total store categories. The awards from the Private Label Manufacturers Association had more than 770 submissions from 52 North American retailers, the highest amount of submissions since the awards began in 1986.

PLMA cited some standout trends from the list of winners such as products in the eco-friendly household goods category, organic foods, baking products, specialty beverages and self-care products. Some of these winners include:

Equate Eucalyptus Congestion Relief & Aromatherapy Shower Spray from Walmart;

Mini Rose Hydrosol from 365 by Whole Foods Market;

Bamboo Bath Tissue from Sprouts;

Total Home Earth Essentials Compostable Birch Cutlery from CVS;

Seven Farms Organic Vanilla Almond Granola from Federated Group;

Organic White Jasmine Rice from Thrive Market;

Lidl Organic Coconut Flour;

Culinaria Raspberry-Lemon Italian Soda from Schnuck Markets;

Nature's Nectar Aloe Vera Drink from Aldi; and

Kroger Hydro Go Caffeinated Water.

“The award winners exemplify how store brands go above-and-beyond consumer expectations,” said PLMA President Peggy Davies. “They represent exceptional quality, value and innovation.”

All submissions were grouped in one of several categories, including Meal Preparation, Food for the Family, Healthy Eating, Beverages, Snacks, Bakery & Desserts, Dairy, Health & Beauty and Home & Household.

Each product was evaluated by a panel of professional and consumer judges on several criteria, including taste and sensory appeal, packaging, presentation and value for money.

Go here to download a complete list of winners.

The Salute to Excellence awards are usually unveiled during the Private Label Trade Show in Chicago, which had to be canceled out of health and safety concerns from the ongoing pandemic. In late March, PLMA is launching an online virtual event called PLMA Global that will connect buyers and exhibitors over its in-depth platform, that includes face-to-face video meetings.

The global event combines the audiences of its Chicago and Amsterdam events.