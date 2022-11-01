PLMA Global connects buyers, exhibitors virtually in March

Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) has shared more details about its March 28-31 PLMA Global online event. The trade show combines the exhibitors and buyers from both its Chicago and Amsterdam events that needed to pivot to a virtual event due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees and exhibitors can take part in real-time conversations and meetings via one-on-one group video calls, product demos, screen sharing, messaging, downloadable documents and videos and more. The event will leverage a video conferencing platform, Jitsi Meet, providing tools for the meetings. The virtual event will have efficient appointment scheduling and buyers can request video call appointments from exhibitors leading up to the event.

When a buyer requests a video appointment, an instant email notification with a direct login link goes out to the exhibitor, PLMA said. Once the date and time are confirmed, a meeting link is sent to all parties.

“The platform will support the connection between PLMA member-exhibitors and store brand buyers representing leading supermarkets, drug chains, mass merchandisers, supercenters, specialty retailers, dollar stores, club stores, convenience stores and other formats,” said Peggy Davies, president of PLMA. “We believe that during the last four days of March, our platform will become the digital hub of the retailer brands industry.”

The PLMA Global event said it can can mitigate supply chain issues by providing a convenient, secure, and information-rich platform where retailers from the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia can engage with current, former and prospective private label suppliers and collectively develop optimum ways to move products by evaluating their respective capabilities and, if necessary, diversifying and reconfiguring their relationships.

“The disruptive effects of the pandemic on retailing and the store brands industry continue. Foremost among today’s challenges is the reliable flow of products from source to shelf,” said Davies.

Exhibitors can sign up now by calling 1+212 972-3131 or emailing [email protected]. And more info on PLMA Global can be found here.

A preliminary list of registered buyers and visitors will be sent to exhibitors about two weeks prior to the event. At its conclusion, exhibitors will receive an updated list of all the buyers and visitors who registered.

Buyers and visitors can peruse categories they are accustomed to seeing at PLMA’s in-person shows, from food, snacks and beverages to health and beauty, household and kitchenware.

PLMA Global’s search functionality allows visitors to find suppliers by company name, category, description or trend, by country, continent, or by any combination of the above. It will also be possible to search for products using the photo gallery view.

Exhibitors receive one entire webpage on the platform and will be able to display images of their featured products along with detailed descriptions. Additional company and product information can be shared through downloadable documents or promotional videos, including keywords. Exhibitors can list up to five representatives for buyers to contact. Exhibitor personnel who are logged in will display as “online” and can be contacted directly by buyers. Offline personnel receive an email notification when a buyer is trying to contact them.

Buyers and exhibitors will be able to meet live online 24/7 during the event and the platform will remain open for another three months for follow-up, or for a new visit by buyers who could not log in during formal show days. During this period, all connectivity tools — including video call and appointment scheduling — remain active, allowing for post-show access.