Buyk Makes Name for Itself With New Private Label Products

Ultra-fast service Buyk is making its grocery deliveries personal. The startup has introduced its first line of private label products and announced ambitious plans for these items to comprise 40% of its offerings by the end of this year.

Currently, the private label portfolio includes groceries that are commonly ordered for delivery, like coffee, snacks, artisan breads and pastries. Buyk aims to add more products on a weekly basis to build up its inventory – and build its own brand among customers in New York City and Chicago.

The background of Buyk founders Slava Bocharov and Rodion Shishko will help them bring such goods to this burgeoning market quickly. They created a similar program at their previous venture, the European ultra-fast grocery startup Samokat.

“We are thrilled to be the first among U.S. ultra-fast grocers to launch private label goods. We are confident that this ever-expanding private label line-up will quickly become a fan favorite in New York, Chicago and across new cities as we continue our expansion,” said CEO James Walker, who brings his own experience in the restaurant industry to Buyk’s latest effort.

According to Walker, Buyk is also differentiating its real-time delivery service by partnering with well-known butcher Pat Lafrieda to offer a unique line of beef, poultry and other meat products. These proteins will be available on the app beginning in February.

Buyk first launched its real-time service in October of last year in New York City, and expanded to Chicago in December. Walker was brought on in November to help guide the company through its rapid growth.