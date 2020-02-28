Press enter to search
Close search

Plastic Bag Ban Spurs Tops to Help Educate Community

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Plastic Bag Ban Spurs Tops to Help Educate Community

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 02/28/2020
Plastic Bag Ban Spurs Tops to Help Educate Community New York State

As a ban on plastic shopping bags takes effect in New York state on March 1, Tops Markets LLC, which has more than three-quarters of its stores in the Empire State, is working to educate its customers on the environmental impact of the new legislation.

“At Tops, social responsibility and sustainability have always been at the core of the company’s mission,” explained Kathy Sautter, public and media relations manager for the Williamsville, N.Y.-based grocer. “Tops upholds standards that ensure that we reduce environmental waste and energy consumption while providing our customers with sustainably sourced, high-quality products. But being responsible environmental corporate citizens goes beyond the products on the shelves or even the actions we take behind the scenes. It’s about the education we provide our customers, and that’s why we’ve chosen to partner with our local municipalities to better inform our consumers about the impact the [New York state] plastic bag ban will have on the environment to help … the consumer better understand the changes at hand.”   

During the month of March at five Tops locations in Rochester and Greece, N.Y., the grocer will invite the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services not only to inform customers of the positive environmental impact of using reusable bags, but also to provide free reusable bags to shoppers who visit those stores.

“Monroe County needs to lead the way in environmental protection and [take] steps to mitigate the effects of our changing climate,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “The state ban on single-use plastic bags is a step in the right direction as we seek to reduce environmental waste and chart a future course toward sustainability. That’s why I’m pleased the Department of Environmental Services is partnering with Tops to help educate consumers about the state’s plastic bag ban and help ensure people can obtain free reusable shopping bags. I encourage residents to visit these five area Tops markets to learn more about the environmental impact of the new law and grab a new shopping bag.”

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 159 supermarkets in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont, employing 14,000 associates, with five additional stores operated by franchisees. 

Also Worth Reading

Tops Salutes Longtime Associates

283 employees receive Years of Service Awards

Tops

Tops Rolls Out Grocery Pick Up Service to 22 More Stores

Program now at 41 locations across grocer's footprint

Tops Looks Forward to Future Growth

Post-bankruptcy, grocer hoping to remodel 10-15 stores per year, acquire more locations

Tops Kicks off Major Renovation Projects

$40M investment to result in store upgrades, expanded offerings

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Sustainability
Tops Signs on to Clean Up Its Communities
Wegmans
Sustainability
Wegmans Launching Pilot to Remove Plastic Bags at 2 NY Stores