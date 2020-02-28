Plastic Bag Ban Spurs Tops to Help Educate Community

As a ban on plastic shopping bags takes effect in New York state on March 1, Tops Markets LLC, which has more than three-quarters of its stores in the Empire State, is working to educate its customers on the environmental impact of the new legislation.

“At Tops, social responsibility and sustainability have always been at the core of the company’s mission,” explained Kathy Sautter, public and media relations manager for the Williamsville, N.Y.-based grocer. “Tops upholds standards that ensure that we reduce environmental waste and energy consumption while providing our customers with sustainably sourced, high-quality products. But being responsible environmental corporate citizens goes beyond the products on the shelves or even the actions we take behind the scenes. It’s about the education we provide our customers, and that’s why we’ve chosen to partner with our local municipalities to better inform our consumers about the impact the [New York state] plastic bag ban will have on the environment to help … the consumer better understand the changes at hand.”

During the month of March at five Tops locations in Rochester and Greece, N.Y., the grocer will invite the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services not only to inform customers of the positive environmental impact of using reusable bags, but also to provide free reusable bags to shoppers who visit those stores.

“Monroe County needs to lead the way in environmental protection and [take] steps to mitigate the effects of our changing climate,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “The state ban on single-use plastic bags is a step in the right direction as we seek to reduce environmental waste and chart a future course toward sustainability. That’s why I’m pleased the Department of Environmental Services is partnering with Tops to help educate consumers about the state’s plastic bag ban and help ensure people can obtain free reusable shopping bags. I encourage residents to visit these five area Tops markets to learn more about the environmental impact of the new law and grab a new shopping bag.”

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 159 supermarkets in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont, employing 14,000 associates, with five additional stores operated by franchisees.