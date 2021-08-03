Plant Based World Postpones U.S. Show Until December

As trade show organizers continue to assess their ability to hold in-person events amid the lingering pandemic, Plant Based World North America has decided to move its event from June 16-17 to Dec. 9-10 at New York’s Jacob K Javits Convention Center, while Plant Based Europe, originally scheduled for June 24-25, will now take place Oct. 15-16 at the Business Design Centre, in London.

The decision came after “closely monitoring the vaccine rollout, international travel rules, and state and local government regulations for holding indoor events in 2021,” especially since “the summer months remain unpredictable,” explained Liz Miller Smith, VP, marketing and registration, Plant Based World North America at Shelton, Connecticut-based JD Events.

“Our sole priority is to hold both Plant Based World Expos safely in 2021,” noted Smith in an email to registered attendees of the shows. “There is an increasing concern among event organizers that large indoor events may not be safely held until the fall months of 2021. Based on this concern, our previously held June dates are on the cusp of when many people may feel safe attending large shows. So, when October and December dates were recently made available to us, we chose to increase our likelihood of holding our shows for you in a safe environment this year. These additional months should prove crucial, allowing for more of the public to be vaccinated and better rapid testing for attendees, exhibitors and press to feel more confident to attend. This also allows us the opportunity to observe trade shows in other industries that open prior to us, so we can learn which safety measures work best and implement the most effective and accepted practices at Plant Based World.”

Registered attendees of Plant Based World North America don’t need to take any action regarding the new dates, as their passes will automatically transfer to December.