Fresh Summit 2021 Will Take Place in New Orleans

Produce Marketing Association (PMA) will welcome the industry back to its Fresh Summit 2021 on Oct. 28-30 with an in-person event at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Safety protocols and modifications will be developed with guidance from public-health authorities to ensure safe and socially distanced interactions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Fresh Summit, scheduled for Dallas, was cancelled and instead held virtually on Oct. 13-15, 2020.

“We all had that moment in the last year when we knew that things would never be the same,” said PMA CEO Cathy Burns. “I shared my belief I have no interest in going back to normal. I am much more interested in using this opportunity to create our ‘new extraordinary.’ I look forward to welcoming the industry back in person to grow a healthier world, which is especially powerful and essential in these times.”

PMA is consulting global and local public-health authorities, and will develop guidelines and protocols based on this guidance. Some of the modifications that have already been made include strategies to control crowd density to enable safe, socially distanced interactions, such as expanded lounge sizes, adding and increasing the width of main aisles, and more.

The 72nd annual Fresh Summit opened its booth application on March 1 online for all companies interested in exhibiting. The attendee registration and housing are scheduled to open the week of June 7.

“We are grateful to have such engaged and invested partners who believe in the power of produce and floral,” said PMA Director of Events Jamie Romano Hillegas. “Bringing people together to do business and explore new items, innovations and solutions is a highlight of the Fresh Summit experience. The industry has been resilient, and I know we’re all looking forward to coming together safely and feeling that buzz of the show floor.”

PMA’s transition to holding an in-person event follows news of both the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) and the National Restaurant Association (NRA) canceling their 2021 tradeshows, both trade organizations having decided that COVID-19 vaccine availability isn't enough for their in-person shows to go on. IDDBA’s event was scheduled for June 6-8, while NRA’s was to be held in May.

Meanwhile, PMA is also finalizing plans for the PMA Foodservice Conference, which takes place at the end of July in Monterey, California.

Newark, Delaware-based PMA is a trade organization representing companies from every segment of the global fresh produce and floral supply chain. PMA helps members grow by providing connections that expand business opportunities and increase sales and consumption.