Placer.ai Elevates Ethan Chernofsky to CMO
Chernofsky’s background also includes a role as VP of marketing at Orbs, director of corporate marketing at Similar Web and VP at Headline Media. He earned a master’s degree in international relations from The London School of Economics and Political Science and a bachelor’s degree in government, diplomacy and strategy at Reichman University in Israel.
Placer.ai and Chernofsky regularly analyze and weigh in on the grocery sector. In May, the company published a new report on grocery visitation trends.
Among other findings, that report revealed that shoppers are visiting supermarkets more often but spending less time in store during each visit. Additionally, the researchers concluded, the grocers remain the biggest players in the food-at-home shopping space, despite growing competition from wholesale clubs and discount and dollar stores.