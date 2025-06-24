Placer.ai Elevates Ethan Chernofsky to CMO

Location intelligence firm Placer.ai has promoted Ethan Chernofsky to chief marketing officer. He joined Placer.ai in 2019 and most recently served as SVP of marketing.

In his new c-suite role, he will oversee marketing programs and innovations at Placer.ai, as the company continues to expand its market intelligence platform to encompass traffic count, population-based trends, retail format analyses, planned development and more.

“The world of retail — and grocery in particular — is in the midst of significant change. Placer.ai provides a critical vantage point into the causes, realities, and implications of these shifts,” Chernofsky told Progressive Grocer, exclusively. “For us, marketing is about understanding what’s happening and why, which makes the role both interesting and fulfilling. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue guiding this process. The journey over the past six years has been remarkable, and I could not be more excited to keep evolving our approach and product to deliver as much value as possible to our customers and partners.”