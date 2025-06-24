 Skip to main content

Placer.ai Elevates Ethan Chernofsky to CMO

Longtime marketing exec takes on new responsibilities in enhanced role
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Ethan Chernofsky cmo
Ethan Chernofsky

Location intelligence firm Placer.ai has promoted Ethan Chernofsky to chief marketing officer. He joined Placer.ai in 2019 and most recently served as SVP of marketing.

In his new c-suite role, he will oversee marketing programs and innovations at Placer.ai, as the company continues to expand its market intelligence platform to encompass traffic count, population-based trends, retail format analyses, planned development and more.

“The world of retail — and grocery in particular — is in the midst of significant change. Placer.ai provides a critical vantage point into the causes, realities, and implications of these shifts,” Chernofsky told Progressive Grocer, exclusively. “For us, marketing is about understanding what’s happening and why, which makes the role both interesting and fulfilling. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue guiding this process. The journey over the past six years has been remarkable, and I could not be more excited to keep evolving our approach and product to deliver as much value as possible to our customers and partners.”

Chernofsky’s background also includes a role as VP of marketing at Orbs, director of corporate marketing at Similar Web and VP at Headline Media. He earned a master’s degree in international relations from The London School of Economics and Political Science and a bachelor’s degree in government, diplomacy and strategy at Reichman University in Israel.

Placer.ai and Chernofsky regularly analyze and weigh in on the grocery sector. In May, the company published a new report on grocery visitation trends. 

Among other findings, that report revealed that shoppers are visiting supermarkets more often but spending less time in store during each visit. Additionally, the researchers concluded, the grocers remain the biggest players in the food-at-home shopping space, despite growing competition from wholesale clubs and discount and dollar stores.

