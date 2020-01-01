Phillips Pasteurized Proteins

Phillips Foods’ Pasteurized Proteins line consists of three refrigerated options: Yellowfin Tuna, high-quality meaty chunks with a whopping 19 grams of protein per serving; Gourmet Baby Clams, 100% wild harvested in Southeast Asia and freshly hand-shucked; and Seafood Mix, a flavorful combination of shrimp, squid, octopus, clams and crab claw fingers. Fully cooked and ready to eat, the items can be consumed right out of the container or added to recipes without any messy prep work. Each variety is packed with protein, low in carbs, Whole30/keto compliant and Paleo friendly, as well as being sustainably sourced and containing just a handful of ingredients -- seafood, water, salt and clam juice -- with no artificial preservatives, colorings, flavorings or sweeteners added. Boasting a 15-month shelf life, the product line retails for a suggested $7.99 per 8-ounce tub.