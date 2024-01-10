Famous Kraft Heinz Co. cream cheese brand Philadelphia has brought its signature creamy taste to the baking category with the launch of Philadelphia Cream Cheese Flavored Frosting. Made with fresh milk and real cream and free from artificial flavors and dyes, the product is the first refrigerated cream cheese frosting from a mainstream U.S. brand. With cream cheese frosting in the top three of America’s favorite frosting flavors, according to IRI data, cream cheese leader Philadelphia is poised to dominate the refrigerated frosting segment with a convenient format that can be used straight from the fridge, with no preparation or cleanup necessary. The culinary team at Philadelphia spent a year and a half creating a recipe that lives up to the brand’s standard and evokes the taste of homemade frosting. Starting this month, the item will be available in a 16-ounce tub retailing for a suggested $4.99 at select retailers nationwide.