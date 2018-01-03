PG’s Top 10 Stories of February
Among the pieces posted on Progressive Grocer’s website in February, the 10 most popular overall, based on website analytics of the month’s page views, are:
- Brookshire's to Acquire 8 Winn-Dixie Stores in Louisiana
- 15 Independent Grocers that are Ahead of the Curve
- Product of the Year USA 2018 Award Winners Revealed
- Tops Files for Bankruptcy
- Bi-Lo LLC, Tops Could Declare Bankruptcy: Reports
- Alibaba, Not Amazon, Shows Us Grocery's True Future
- Amazon to Lay off Hundreds
- Albertsons, Rite Aid to Merge
- Walmart Makes its Mobile App Smarter
- Grocers Embrace Blockchain in New Era of Transparency