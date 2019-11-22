PG Parent Builds Leadership Team

With more 20 years of experience in the industry, Van Dusen is now charged with driving the growth strategy for P2PI’s industry-leading membership community, extensive portfolio of events, flagship media property Path to Purchase IQ, and professional development services. She will also retain her role as EnsembleIQ’s chief innovation officer. Going forward, Van Dusen will leverage the company's core innovation capabilities to develop new member services, including critical research and thought leadership, new training and development platforms, and exclusive live events. Prior to joining The Path to Purchase Institute and EnsembleIQ, she held leadership roles in market research and strategy at prominent organizations and startups. Van Dusen’s primary focus has been on delivering best practices and innovation in research, business process and marketing to her clients and the industry.

“We believe Tanner is uniquely qualified to take on this role, given the depth and breadth of her experience across EIQ as well as her demonstrated creativity, strategic thinking and leadership skills,” noted Litterick.

“It’s essential that today’s industry leaders understand the complexity of the evolving path to purchase, and I look forward to deepening our member relationships through strategic collaboration, while building upon the unparalleled content and insight offered by the institute,” observed Van Dusen. “I’m thrilled to be able to combine the power and perspective of the institute with EnsembleIQ’s innovation and research capabilities to deliver a greater value to the entire industry.”

P2PI is at the cornerstone of omnicommerce, represented by a network of manufacturer, retail and service provider partners committed to driving market success through peer-shared intelligence, relentless innovation, and purposeful influence into the consumer journey.

