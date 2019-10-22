Rainn Wilson to Keynote Path to Purchase Expo

Rainn Wilson, best known for his work in TV's “The Office,” will share the story behind his career and the business he co-founded in a keynote address at the Path to Purchase Expo in Chicago, hosted by the Path to Purchase Institute, part of EnsembleIQ, parent company of Progressive Grocer.

Wilson will open the second day of the expo (P2PX) on Nov. 14 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, 151 Wacker Drive, Chicago. The name of his keynote address is "My Life as an Actor & Entrepreneur & 'Finding Your Why.'"

For nearly a decade, Wilson endeared himself to millions on the hit television series “The Office,” earning three Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Dwight Schrute, an eccentric paper salesman whose ego and dreams of being “#2” knew no bounds.

Join Wilson in a special P2PX presentation as he draws on the offbeat genius behind his on-screen characterizations, showing how creativity isn’t simply for artists – it’s for everyone.

Through several anecdotes, Wilson will address another subject in which he and his character Dwight are well versed: office culture. Wilson serves as an amiable guide through the corporate struggles, teamwork challenges, human triumphs and very real personalities that define the workplace.