3 Reasons Not to Miss the Path to Purchase Expo

10/15/2019
With more lightning-fast changes in the industry, we all need a way to level the playing field and execute strategies for growth.

Look no further than the 2019 Path to Purchase Expo (P2PX). The Path to Purchase Institute, part of EnsembleIQ, parent company of Progressive Grocer, is hosting its largest annual event Nov. 13-14 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, 151 East Wacker Drive, Chicago. 

Here are three reasons that P2PX brings together the sharpest consumer goods and retail talent:

Below is a sampling of who you will see at the show:

Join the Path to Purchase Institute Nov. 13-14 in Chicago for the defining retail event of the year, and turn today's challenges into tomorrow's stories of success.

Visit path2purchaseexpo.com for more information and to:

