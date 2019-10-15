3 Reasons Not to Miss the Path to Purchase Expo

With more lightning-fast changes in the industry, we all need a way to level the playing field and execute strategies for growth.

Look no further than the 2019 Path to Purchase Expo (P2PX). The Path to Purchase Institute, part of EnsembleIQ, parent company of Progressive Grocer, is hosting its largest annual event Nov. 13-14 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, 151 East Wacker Drive, Chicago.

Here are three reasons that P2PX brings together the sharpest consumer goods and retail talent:

1) Education That Empowers – Vetted, master-class content offers you inspiring new ideas and models for action.

2) Community That Matters – P2PX connects you directly to the most knowledgeable, passionate decision-makers in the industry.

3) Solutions That Transform – Carefully selected exhibitors match your unique business needs to innovative, ROI-driven solutions.

Below is a sampling of who you will see at the show: