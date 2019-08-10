Path to Purchase Expo Unveils New Format, Registration Opens
The 2019 Path to Purchase Expo (P2PX) will take place Nov. 13-14 at Hyatt Regency Chicago, 151 East Wacker Drive, Chicago, and registration is now open.
P2PX is the world’s largest gathering of brand manufacturers, retailers, agency professionals and solution providers for marketing to shoppers. P2PX is hosted by the Path to Purchase Institute, part of EnsembleIQ, parent company of Progressive Grocer. This year, the event will have a new look and feel, as well as more diversified programming than ever.
The wide-ranging event will have three engaging keynotes: Rainn Wilson, "The Office" actor and entrepreneur; Alyssa Raine, Walgreens chief marketing officer; and Brendan Witcher, VP/principal analyst, digital business strategy at Forrester.
Speakers will include executives from manufacturers and retailers such as:
- Ahold Delhaize
- Clorox
- Coca-Cola
- CVS
- Hershey
- Kellogg
- Kraft-Heinz
- Kroger Precision Marketing
- LALA U.S.
- Mars Wrigley
- Mondelez International
- Oars + Alps
- Tyson
- And many more
New this year, P2PX features an intimate campus setting, with all education, events and exhibits together at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. The campus has everything all in one place – from solution providers to help you grow your business, to education and networking.
EDUCATION
Learning labs on the campus will include lectures, workshops and interactive sessions. There will also be learning pods offering quick 15-minute sessions focused on technology and data.
The education programming has been designed for the industry and by the industry. It centers on the topics and strategies marketers need to win shoppers along the path to purchase.
Session topics include:
- Technology innovation
- Best-in-class shopper engagement
- The future of shopping
- Organizational alignment
- Retailers as media
- Omnicommerce excellence
- Insights and analytics, omnicommerce and shopper strategies
TICKETS
The P2PX ticket options are inclusive. Attendees will have full access to everything: all sessions, keynotes, meals, receptions, exhibits, the Women of Excellence awards program and the learning campus.
For more information and to register for P2PX, visit path2purchaseexpo.com.