Path to Purchase Expo Unveils New Format, Registration Opens

The 2019 Path to Purchase Expo (P2PX) will take place Nov. 13-14 at Hyatt Regency Chicago, 151 East Wacker Drive, Chicago, and registration is now open.

P2PX is the world’s largest gathering of brand manufacturers, retailers, agency professionals and solution providers for marketing to shoppers. P2PX is hosted by the Path to Purchase Institute, part of EnsembleIQ, parent company of Progressive Grocer. This year, the event will have a new look and feel, as well as more diversified programming than ever.

The wide-ranging event will have three engaging keynotes: Rainn Wilson, "The Office" actor and entrepreneur; Alyssa Raine, Walgreens chief marketing officer; and Brendan Witcher, VP/principal analyst, digital business strategy at Forrester.

Speakers will include executives from manufacturers and retailers such as: