Pete & Gerry’s Pasture-Raised Eggs

Egg producer Pete & Gerry's LLC is making room for a line of Pasture-Raised Eggs. The eggs, which meet Certified Humane pasture-raised welfare standards, come from hens that can roam at least 108 square feet of pasture on small family farms. Accordingly, the eggs are said to have sturdy shells and deep golden yolks and to offer a richer, creamier flavor. The eggs are sold in cartons with a recently revamped design: Pete & Gerry’s has updated its brand look to include more prominent text-based claims – including the word “healthy” – and bright illustrative elements. The suggested retail price per dozen is $7.49. As part of its commitment to sustainability Pete & Gerry’s is donating 1% of its gross annual sales to environmental causes through a partnership with the nonprofit group 1% For the Planet.