Personalized Greeting Cards Now Offered at Drive-Thru Grocery

E-commerce greeting card company Card Isle announced a new partnership with a drive-thru grocery startup called Opie Grocery Stations in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Through this collaboration, shoppers can choose, personalize and have a physical greeting card added to their drive-up-and-go grocery order.

The latest service reflects what today’s consumers want from their grocery stores and suppliers, company officials said

“We are excited to add Opie, a drive-thru grocery store, to our stable of customers. The Opie/Card Isle partnership is the perfect blend- two technology companies, disrupting and transforming their industries,” remarked Adam Donato, Card Isle’s CEO.

Tyler Sones, Opie's co-founder, agreed that the combination of a personal physical product and fast, convenient service meets multiple needs in a dynamic environment. "We often need a greeting card in a rush, on the way to a birthday or running behind to a party. We're excited to partner with Card Isle to offer customers the convenience of personalized greeting cards in minutes,” Sones said. Currently, customers can pull up and order from more than 5,000 items offered at the Opie service stations that are open 24/7.

According to Donato, Card Isle hopes to expand this offering with more grocers.