DoorDash Officially Launches Flower Delivery

DoorDash has teamed with more than 3,000 local and national florists across the United States to launch on-demand flower delivery in less than an hour. The move comes after years of fulfilling on-demand delivery for florists via their own channels with DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment service, and continues the company’s expansion into new categories beyond restaurants, including grocery, alcohol, pets and retail.

With 65% of Americans saying that receiving flowers makes them feel special, San Francisco-based DoorDash aims to make receiving and giving flowers even more convenient and affordable via local florists, as well as many of its grocery and convenience store merchants: The service delivers flowers from Florals & Gifts by Albertsons and Bloom Cart by Safeway, for instance.

For this coming Valentine’s Day, DoorDash aims to add surprise and delight to special flower deliveries with a piece of diamond jewelry from celebrity jeweler Neil Lane. Ten customers who order flowers on DoorDash from Feb 9 through the end of Valentine’s Day will be entered for a chance to win free diamond necklaces from the Neil Lane Collection at Kay, either for themselves or a loved one.

To order flowers, consumers can open the DoorDash app and click into the new Flowers tile at the top of the app to find available florists and their offerings. If they’re sending flowers to loved ones, they change the address to the recipient’s location. They’ll also see a gifting tile at the top of the homepage featuring other products appropriate for Valentine’s Day. After selecting the right gift from any store on the app, consumers click “send as a gift” on the checkout page, and can choose from a range of digitally animated cards with a personalized message to go along with the flowers or other gift. Finally, they fill in the recipient’s phone number through their contact list for a smooth drop-off. Consumers can also share the gift link with their loved one to let them know a treat is on the way, enabling them to track the delivery and open the virtual message. Additionally, once consumers have selected a bouquet, at the checkout page, before clicking Place Order, they can select Schedule Ahead to choose the date and time that the flowers should be delivered. Consumers can schedule deliveries for up to 30 days in advance.

DoorDash introduced the gifting feature in November 2020, unveiling a Gifts tile featuring products beyond flowers, including chocolates, alcohol and retail items. The company accelerated further into new categories last year, launching alcohol in September 2021 on the platform, and teaming with big-box retailers such as JCPenney and Bed, Bath & Beyond on its marketplace. The company also rolled out nationwide shipping in November 2021 to allow customers to purchase local favorites even from far away.