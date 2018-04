Perrier has added a new flavor to its lineup of flavored sparkling mineral waters: Peach. The sugar-free beverage contains no calories or sweeteners, and is said to be a suitable alternative to diet sodas and other soft drinks, or ingredient to mocktails or cocktails. It retails in 8.45-fluid-ounce slim cans for a suggested $6.95 per ten-pack and 16.9-fluid-ounce PET bottles.