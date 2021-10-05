Perfect Snacks, maker of the No. 1 refrigerated bar in the United States across all retail channels, has shrunk some its most popular offerings for its latest product line, Perfect Bar Snack Size.The first two flavors, Peanut Butter and Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter, are made with organic peanut butter, organic honey and 20-plus organic superfoods, and each contains 6 grams of whole food protein. With 120-130 calories per bar, Perfect Bar Snack Size is a satiating grab-and-go option with premium nutrition and clean-food attributes such as being USDA Organic, Project Verified Non-GMO, gluten-free and low-GI. Eight-bar boxes of either variety, retailing for $6.99 each, will hit supermarkets’ refrigerated sections over the next few months.