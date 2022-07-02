A first-of-its-kind offering from Perdue combines two of America’s most popular comfort foods — chicken nuggets and tater tots — in one bite-sized offering: Perdue Chicken Plus Chicken Tots. Featuring premium all-white-meat chicken, seasonings, and a crispy crust of panko breading to add crunch, Chicken Tots are suitable as a side dish, a convenient snack or even as a meal. What’s more, with 9 grams of protein a quarter-cup of veggies – a blend of cauliflower, chickpeas, cabbage and potato – “hidden” in each serving, they provide a nutritious meal solution for today’s flexitarian families. The suggested retail price is $6.99 per 22-ounce bag.