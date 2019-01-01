Designed to help flexitarian families who are hungry for new ways to fill the vegetable void without sacrificing either tastiness or healthy eating, first-of-its-kind Perdue Chicken Plus offers Nuggets, Tenders and Patties blended with plant-based nutrition. The addition of cauliflower, chickpeas and plant protein provides one-quarter cup (one-half serving) of vegetables per serving of Perdue Chicken Plus. Made with 100 percent all-natural ingredients and no-antibiotics-ever white meat chicken, the kid-centric product line features playful panko-crusted dinosaur nuggets, crispy rice tenders and panko patties. A 22-ounce bag will retail for a suggested $6.99 when the item arrives in frozen food departments across the country this September. The line will also be available at foodservice.