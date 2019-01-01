Press enter to search
Close search

Perdue Chicken Plus

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Perdue Chicken Plus

Perdue Chicken Plus

Designed to help flexitarian families who are hungry for new ways to fill the vegetable void without sacrificing either tastiness or healthy eating, first-of-its-kind Perdue Chicken Plus offers Nuggets, Tenders and Patties blended with plant-based nutrition. The addition of cauliflower, chickpeas and plant protein provides one-quarter cup (one-half serving) of vegetables per serving of Perdue Chicken Plus.  Made with 100 percent all-natural ingredients and no-antibiotics-ever white meat chicken, the kid-centric product line features playful panko-crusted dinosaur nuggets, crispy rice tenders and panko patties. A 22-ounce bag will retail for a suggested $6.99 when the item arrives in frozen food departments across the country this September. The line will also be available at foodservice.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products