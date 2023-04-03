Pepsi Unveils New Look

Global CPG brand Pepsi is unveiling a new logo and visual identity system, the first update of the Pepsi globe logo in 14 years. PepsiCo will roll out the new look in North America this fall in time for the Pepsi brand's 125th anniversary, and globally in 2024.

The revitalized and distinct design introduces movement and animation, unlocking more flexibility for Pepsi to move between physical and digital spaces, from retail shelves to the metaverse. It also allows for more seamless and creative collaboration with partners and retailers and more versatility to engage fans in the places they shop, dine, work and play.

[Read more: “PepsiCo Ramps Up Reusable Models”]