Pepsi Unveils New Look
Global CPG brand Pepsi is unveiling a new logo and visual identity system, the first update of the Pepsi globe logo in 14 years. PepsiCo will roll out the new look in North America this fall in time for the Pepsi brand's 125th anniversary, and globally in 2024.
The revitalized and distinct design introduces movement and animation, unlocking more flexibility for Pepsi to move between physical and digital spaces, from retail shelves to the metaverse. It also allows for more seamless and creative collaboration with partners and retailers and more versatility to engage fans in the places they shop, dine, work and play.
"At PepsiCo, we design our brands to tell a compelling and holistic story. Pepsi is a shining example of a brand that has consistently reinvented itself over 125 years to remain a part of pop culture and a part of people's lives," said Mauro Porcini, SVP and chief design officer of Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo. "We designed the new brand identity to connect future generations with our brand's heritage, marrying distinction from our history with contemporary elements to signal our bold vision for what's to come."
According to the company, key design elements include:
- The Pepsi globe and wordmark unite to fit into a variety of settings and emphasize the distinctive Pepsi branding.
- An updated color palette introduces electric blue and black to bring contrast, vibrancy and a contemporary edge to the classic Pepsi color scheme. Given the brand's continued focus on Pepsi Zero Sugar, the design brings in the color black, further showing the brand's commitment to Pepsi Zero Sugar in the future.
- A new visually distinct can silhouette, which heroes the iconic Pepsi can as an accessible brand for all.
- A modern, custom typeface reflects the brand's "confidence and unapologetic mindset."
- The signature Pepsi pulse evokes the "ripple, pop and fizz" of Pepsi-Cola with movement. It also brings forth the rhythm and energy of music, an important and continuing part of the Pepsi legacy.
"Pepsi is an iconic brand that is constantly evolving with the times, as it has been a staple in pop culture and disrupted the category for the past 125 years," said Todd Kaplan, chief marketing officer at Pepsi. "We couldn't be more excited to begin a new era for Pepsi, as this exciting new and modern look will drive brand distinction to show up bigger and bolder and help people find new ways to unapologetically enjoy the things they love. This new visual system brings out the best of the Pepsi brand's rich heritage, while taking a giant leap forward to set it up for success in an increasingly digital world."
The new design will span across all physical and digital touchpoints, including packaging, fountain and cooler equipment, fleet, fashion and dining.
Pepsi's redesign comes at a time when food price inflation is ramping up competition between food retailers’ own brands and national CPG brands. FMI -- The Food Industry Association found that 30% of consumers bought more private brands as a result of higher grocery prices, and 41% have purchased more private label products since 2020. Additionally, 63% believe that private brands offer good value, and 43% buy them because of their quality.
According to the Private Label Manufacturers Association's "2023 Private Label Report," store brands hit a record $228.6 billion in sales last year, up $23 billion over 2021.
PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream.