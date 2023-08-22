Available in familiar Fruity and Cocoa flavors, Pebbles Waffles offers a fun, easy way to enjoy the classic Post Consumer Brands cereal featuring beloved Hanna-Barbera characters in another popular breakfast form. The frozen waffles are ready in minutes and deliver a pleasantly rich aroma as they toast, thanks to fluffy buttermilk batter loaded with chocolatey flavor or bursts of fruity flavor in every bite. A 6-pack box of either variety retails for a suggested retail price range of $3.19-$4.29. Additionally, fans can get a free taste of the waffles by purchasing the product and uploading a receipt to getfreewaffles.com to receive a rebate via PayPal or Venmo for up to one box of waffles.