Pearl River Mart Foods Set to Debut

On Oct. 30, New York City Asian emporium Pearl River Mart will open Pear River Mart Foods, its first-ever food-focused concept, as well as its fourth location in the Big Apple and second in the Manhattan food hall Chelsea Market. Pearl River Mart Foods will offer a rotating collection of classic and new food items from across Asia, created by rising Asian-American chefs and brands.

Among the Asian American-owned food vendors to be featured at the location are Mao’s Bao, maker of sheng jian baos and soup dumplings; Kimbap Lab, offering kimbaps, bibimbap bowls and broths; and Tea and Milk, known for its diverse menu of bubble teas.

Additionally, products from local businesses Nom Wah, 886, Mala Project, Fong On, Po Wing Hong, Philippine Bread House, 46 Mott, and Kopitiam, among many others, will line the shelves.

“Pearl River Mart Foods is a love letter to Asian food in New York,” said Pearl River President Joanne Kwong. “For 49 years, my in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Chen, have quietly and steadily supported local businesses in New York City, especially in our beloved Chinatown. Many of those businesses are restaurants and food purveyors. Times have been tough for the industry and for all small businesses, so we want to take every opportunity and make it count, not just for us, but for our friends and cherished neighboring businesses. With Pearl River Mart Foods, we are delighted to be able to bring together so many of our favorite food vendors and purveyors to present a rotating mix of both prepared foods and curated grocery items so that customers will always discover something new.”

Pearl River Mart Foods will open with timed entry. Participants can reserve their spots online.

With locations in New York City’s TriBeCa/Chinatown district, the Chelsea Market, and the Museum of Chinese in America, Pearl River Mart features everything from home furnishings to fashion to snacks and everything in between, offering one-of-a-kind items imported from Asia, as well as innovative merchandise designed and created by Asian Americans.