Peapod Digital Labs Hires Giant Eagle Veteran

Peapod Digital Labs, the digital, commercial and e-commerce arm of the Ahold Delhaize USA brands, has named Ian Prisuta SVP of private brands. In this position, Prisuta will lead the team responsible for delivering a full suite of private-brand services, from new product development to innovation, product packaging and design, quality, product integrity ,and sustainability for the local brands of Ahold Delhaize.

Prisuta brings more than two decades of food retail industry experience to his latest role, including 20 years at retailer Giant Eagle, and a deep knowledge of merchandising, category planning and strategic development. Most recently, he worked as a senior advisor for Boston Consulting Group.

“We are proud to welcome Ian to the company,” said JJ Fleeman, president, digital and commercial services, Peapod Digital Labs. “I am confident that Ian’s leadership and experience will enable us to deliver products with compelling price and product positioning and a story that surprises and inspires customers, especially during a continued time of growth for the private-brand sector.”

As consumer concern about inflation continues, private brands are reinforcing quality and value in key categories, while the price differential with some national brands is shrinking, according to data from Catalina's Buyer Intelligence Database.

“I’m excited to join the team and continue my career in such a dynamic part of the retail industry,” remarked Prisuta. “Private label products represent a unique opportunity for the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA. Customers’ lives are constantly in motion, trying to find ways to have more convenience, more value, more options related to additives, ingredients or health. Private brands can play a big role in that, and I’m excited to be part of defining what that looks like with the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA.”

Prisuta will have responsibility for a full suite of private-brand products, including Taste of Inspirations, Nature’s Promise, CareOne and other private labels.

Peapod Digital Labs is the digital, e-commerce and commercial engine of Ahold Delhaize USA, serving as the innovation lab for Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle is No. 37 on The PG 100 and is included in PG’s recent Top 10 Regional Operators to Watch.