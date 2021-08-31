PCC Community Markets to Offer Sustainability-Focused Classes

PCC Community Markets will hold new sustainability focused classes in September in person and online. The Pacific Northwest cooperative grocer will join forces with local animal rehab center Pasado’s Safe Haven on two in-person classes and one online class, while the Zero-Waste Chef, Anne-Marie Bonneau, will host an online class with PCC demonstrating how to make a sourdough starter from scratch while creating zero waste.

The Going Vegan with Pasado’s Safe Haven: Childhood Favorites classes will take place in person on Monday, Sept. 20 at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Green Lake Village PCC and on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Edmonds PPC, as well as online on Sept. 27 at 4:00-5:00 p.m. Along with its mission of providing rehabilitation for abused and neglected animals, Sultan, Wash.-based Pasado’s is a proponent of adopting a plant-based diet to further minimize humans’ impact on animal life. In this class, Ami Karnosh, a nutritionist, the founder of the Yummy Mummy Baking Co., and the author and illustrator of the children’s book “Let’s Eat: A Book About Food,” will guide attendees through familiar classics with a vegan twist. Attendees will learn how to transform mushrooms into “bacon,” make a creamy Homestyle Macaroni and Cheese that no one would ever guess is dairy-free, and whip up a batch of Coconut Cupcakes with creamy Cherry Cashew Frosting. The cost to attend either the in-person classes is $75, while the cost to attend virtually is $30. Five percent of the class proceeds will be donated to Pasado's.

The Sourdough Starter from Scratch With the Zero-Waste Chef class will take place online on Sept. 22 at 5:00-6:00 p.m. Cookbook author Bonneau has inspired many to reduce food and plastic waste with her Zero-Waste Chef blog. In the class, she will guide attendees through easy techniques for building and maintaining a sourdough starter from scratch, and will even share how to use discarded sourdough to create a vegan chocolate cake. Attendees will leave the class feeling empowered to embark on their own sourdough starters. The cost to attend the class is $30.

Seattle-based PCC, a certified-organic retailer and the nation’s largest community-owned food market, offers fresh, organic, seasonal food that’s sustainably sourced from more than 800 local producers, farmers, ranchers and fishers. With an active membership of 90,000-plus households, the cooperative operates 15 stores in the Puget Sound area in the cities of Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Edmonds, Issaquah, Kirkland, Redmond and Seattle. The co-op also plans to open new stores in downtown Seattle and Madison Valley, and, as mentioned above, relocate its Kirkland location.