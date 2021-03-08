PCC Community Markets Teams With UW Husky Athletics

Pacific Northwest grocery cooperative PCC Community Markets (PCC) has become a partner of the University of Washington (UW) Husky Athletics for the 2021-22 season. The goal of the collaboration is to connect co-op members and Husky fans through such activations as a PCC presence at Husky game days and in-store promotions. This partnership marks the first time in PCC’s nearly 70-year history that it has embarked on a campaign to raise awareness of the co-op across the Puget Sound area while celebrating student athletes and their fans.

“Husky fans are among the most passionate in collegiate sports, and this connection with another beloved local brand allows PCC to support student athletes in our community while bringing a new audience to the small and midsized farms and producers showcased throughout our co-op,” noted PCC SVP of Merchandising and Marketing Darrell Vannoy. “It’s also a great way to generate excitement within our stores for staff, members and shoppers.”

As well as game day signage and giveaways to fans during games, PCC will offer UW season ticketholders unique deals at the co-op's 15 stores. UW students and Husky fans will find a PCC presence across a variety of sports, among them football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, volleyball and softball.

“We are excited to welcome PCC to the Husky community for this coming season,” said Jason Butikofer, COO at the University of Washington. “Each year, UW Athletics looks to partner with brands that support the spirit of our university, and PCC’s commitment to our local community is representative of our athletes and entire program.”

Seattle-based PCC, a certified-organic retailer and the nation’s largest community-owned food market, offers fresh, organic, seasonal food that’s sustainably sourced from more than 800 local producers, farmers, ranchers and fishers. With an active membership of 90,000-plus households, the cooperative operates 15 stores in the Puget Sound area in the cities of Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Edmonds, Issaquah, Kirkland, Redmond and Seattle. The co-op also plans to open new stores in downtown Seattle and Madison Valley, and relocate its Kirkland location.