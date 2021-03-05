Path of Life Organic Steel Cut Oatmeal

Family-focused frozen food brand Path of Life has rolled out a line of organic steel-cut instant oatmeal to answer the need for better-for-you convenient breakfast options in the freezer aisle. The gluten-free, non-GMO, dairy-free and plant-based oatmeal is available in two varieties: Organic Berry Steel Cut Oatmeal, a blend of organic cooked oats, organic apple puree concentrate, organic blueberries and organic raspberries, and Organic Apple Cinnamon Steel Cut Oatmeal, combining organic cooked oats, organic apple puree concentrate and organic apples. Most importantly, the product, made from simple, wholesome and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, meets the strict requirements of the USDA's National Organic Program. A cup of either variety contains under 200 calories, 0 grams of trans fat and zero added sugars. Both steel-cut oatmeal flavors contain two servings and retail for a suggested $5.99 each.