Pastureland Irish Grass Fed Cheddar Cheese

Irish farmer-owned dairy co-operative Dairygold is bringing its first-ever cheese brand to the United States. The inaugural items in the Pastureland premium line of Irish cheddar cheeses, produced exclusively in Ireland’s historic Golden Valley dairy region, are Extra Sharp Irish Cheddar, hand-selected for a bold, rich and tangy flavor, plus a hint of sweetness, and Aged Creamy Irish Cheddar, smooth and full-flavored, with satisfying, subtle hints of caramel sweetness and nutty tones. Ideal for cheese boards, snacking, burgers, sandwiches and dozens of recipes, the sustainably produced cheeses are sourced directly from grass-fed cows grazing fertile pasturelands consisting of nutrient-rich glacial soil, aged for a minimum of 12 months, and grass-fed certified by Bord Bia, the Irish Food Board, ensuring that all Pastureland cheeses are made with milk significantly higher in beneficial fatty acids and lower in omega-6. A 7-ounce package of either cheese retails for a suggested $6.99. Pastureland cheeses are distributed in the United States by specialty cheese supplier Norseland Inc., which also distributes iconic Jarlsberg cheese.