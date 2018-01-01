ParmCrisps Trios Snack Packs

ParmCrisps Trios are on-the-go snack packs comprising a protein-rich blend of sweet dried fruit, crunchy nuts and seeds, and ParmCrisps: Crunchy crisps made entirely from 100 percent aged Parmesan cheese. Available in three varieties: Original, Mediterranean and Tropical, the packs are vegetarian, shelf-stable and contain 13 grams of protein per serving without any artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. ParmCrisps Trios sell for a suggested $3.99 per 1.8-ounce pack.