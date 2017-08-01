New Paltz, N.Y.-based Paper Street Soap Co.’s Certified Organic Bug Spray is formulated with organic witch hazel and essential oils to effectively ward off mosquitoes and ticks, which are known carriers of Zika virus and Lyme disease. The spray is made without the use of toxic chemicals and uses essential oils, which form an aroma of an herbal citrus spice to repel bugs. Each travel-sized, 2-fluid-ounce bottle comes with a pump sprayer, is made by hand at the company’s newly certified organic facility, and has an SRP of $11.99.