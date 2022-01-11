Panera Additional Grocery Products

Panera Bread has strategically expanded its line of grocery products both nationally and in select regional markets to include the following items: Italian Wedding Soup, available in 16-ounce and 32-ounce sizes, retailing on average for $6.25 and $10.49, respectively; chef-crafted Chipotle Ranch Dressingand Wildflower Honey Mustard Dressing, each retailing for an average $3.99 per 12-ounce bottle; a Garlic Demi Baguette, retailing for a suggested $4.99 per 9-ounce package; Bagels, available in Plain, Everything and Cinnamon Swirl varieties, at a suggested retail price of $6.19 per 18-ounce 5-count package of any variety;hearty griddle-baked English Muffins, retailing for a suggested $4.79 per 15-ounce 6-count package; 12-ounce Refrigerated Bowls in Chicken Caprese, Tuscan Style Chicken and Lemon Chicken Primavera varieties, each at a suggested retail price range of $5.99-$6.99; andArtisan Cheese Crisps available in Parmesan, Everything and Tomato Basil varieties for topping soups, salads and sandwiches, or as a snack, at a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 2-ounce package.As in its Panera bakery-cafes, all of Panera’s grocery items are made with clean ingredients, food that doesn’t contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on the brand’s No-No list. Panera has also rolled out, courtesy of LAM Design, what it calls “elevated” grocery packaging, which has been energized with the latest brand elements and now features a more prominent logo, the use of Panera’s iconic green to help shoppers identify and find the brand, and updated photography that conveys the quality and craveability of the products.